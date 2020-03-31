It is already identified the spontaneous that has jumped to the lawn of the Metropolitan during the end

Kinsey Wolanski before being caught. | Capture

The minutes of the celebration of the goal from the penalty of Salah, a spontaneously –in this case spontaneous– he jumped to the lawn of the Wanda Metropolitan coming up to the center of the field. The tv reacted to time trying to avoid, as the protocol to these situations, which are viewed Wolanski more than they should on the screen.

It is Kinsey Wolanskias a wife , and a model of a famous youtuber that has over 10 million subscribers on your channel called Vitaly Uncensored. The woman jumped into the lawn from one of the sides of the steps of the Metropolitan. This time it was not he, the invader, as if it happened on other occasions as the end of the 2014 World cup, but that he used his wife to undertake the invasion.

In the above video you can see as Wolanski porta swimsuit, a gift from her husband Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. His channel is intended for full-up jokes of this caliber as entertainment.

The model has more than 460k followers on your personal account of Instagram and UEFA could not avoid colase on television screens around the world. Yes, they can at least breathe a sigh of relief because it was not political propaganda, nor any message that racist or xenophobic.