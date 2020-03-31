“It is my train, show gratitude”

Selena Gomez you wanted to make a gesture of solidarity with the hospital, Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles and has donated money for the center of health management of the pandemic of the coronavirus can.

The singer of American origin Mexican public has made this wonderful gesture on Twitter, where you have indicated that you are in the clinic, low in masks and respiratory protective devices.

“Very thankful for every doctor that you risk your health in order to care for others. I have a donation to the Cedars Sinai, as the low masks and respiratory protective devices”, revealed the artist in a tweet on Tuesday, the 31.

“You have me very well, so it is my duty, show my gratitude,” added the artist. And the choice to do, to make a financial contribution to this hospital and it was not by chance, as he was carried Selena up to 2017 transplantation of kidneys from the lupus disease.

In addition, in the center of Los Angeles was entered in the year 2018. If your analysis showed a low number of white blood cells after transplantation of a kidney and a few weeks later, as she suffered an emotional collapsethe same was apart of the focus of the media for several months.

After several years full of UPS and downs, emotional and health problems, Selena Gomez the music scene stronger at the beginning of 2020, it was returned with a new album with the title Rare. And now that many countries in the world are, moments of insecurity, which are due to the pandemic, and the medical centers in preparation for dealing with the crisis of health care, the actress of 27 years, he wanted to show his appreciation of the medical work of the center with this donation is unknown the amount.

In this way, Selena Gomez to the long list of celebrities who have done includes their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus. And it is in these times of uncertainty, several stars everything it can to counter that threat.

Rihanna, Lady Gaga or Shawn Mendes are some personalities of the music that have contributed to the fight with the donations. Other stars from other areas, they also have their contributions, such as Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from the world of sports, or Ralph Lauren and Donatella Versace in the world of fashion.