It licked! Check out the best moves of Shakira on the stage, What hips!

Shakira is without a doubt the best artists of the moment

31. March 2020 · at 16:13

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll better known as Shakira is a singer, Colombian singer, 43 years old, revealed on the big screen, at a young age.

Remember that the artist won an award of distinction in your home, the rearguard most beautiful moment did you know? Without a doubt, deserves.

We recently made a video on Instagram that has us surprised, because we can clearly see, like Shakira, moving his hips, without stopping on the stage.

It is amazing that from one moment to the other to Express the clap your movements of the hips, which was in addition to their dancers, and as expected his fans to not hesitate to.

Between the comments are: “this woman has given me a love for truth is an artist, not as the new of today, are not projected, nothing new or good, I love you.”