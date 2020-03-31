“It was a nightmare”: Selena Gomez talks about the martyrdom that was to compose ‘Rare’ | the TRIBUNE

United States.- The famous singer and actress, Selena Gomezafter throwing the rest of her new album and surprise us with the premiere of the clip Rarespoke of the “nightmare“that for her was the write this new musical production.

Selena revealed that this album had seen the light two years ago, but that in the end they repented because their situations were made to generate new ideas and creating new content, something that was displacing the original.

If, however, the singer said that it was not a “nightmare” in the evil sense but in the “positive” because it led her to create the disk you wanted, “authentic” and “transfomador”.

Honestly, it has been a nightmare dealing with this disk, but what I say in the most positive sense of the term. I thought it was ready for publication two years ago, had gathered together a bunch of songs after several sessions wonderful in the studio, although since I don’t remember half of them because each year that passes I could think of something new,” he said.

Gomez said that when he began writing the album was a turn very different from the one I currently have, due to difficult personal moments that are presented along the way, which took shape in their letters.

They began to pass me things, some of them very drastic, and that led me to a different place on the emotional level. Suddenly I began to feel better and I saw that the lessons that I draw from the experience were more important than previously believed, and that feeling has been clearly reflected in the album”, concluded the artist.