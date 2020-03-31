Jay-Z and Rihanna donations 2mdd to combat coronavirus

The singer Rihanna and the rapper Jay-Z your contribution to the fight against the want to make pandemic of the coronavirus both Los Angeles and New York, and donate a million dollars per person over their respective foundations.

The funds of the Foundation by Rihanna, the Clara Lionel Foundation, Jay-Z-Shawn Carter iran, in particular in the support of workers without papers, and the prisoners, the homeless, the elderly, and the children of the medical personnel, the struggles in the two cities against the epidemic in the United States already infected has more than 181 thousand people.

The money will be delivered directly to organizations such as the American civil liberties Union (ACLU), the coalition of immigration of New York, the Fund of the mayor of Los Angeles and the Fund for the public schools as well as childcare, food and school supplies for the children of health professionals and the emergency services.

“In times of crisis, it is imperative that we come together as a community to ensure that we all, especially the most vulnerable, have access to basic needs: accommodation, health, nutrition and education”, said in a statement, the mother of Jay-Z, Gloria Carter, in the role of the consultant, the delegates in the Foundation of your son.

“The only way this pandemic is about love and action,” he added.

In the last week, the Foundation Rihanna Clara Lionel also announced a donation of 5 million us dollars in the form of grants to organizations working on the ground in the fight against the virus in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

Usa is the country in the world that more infections coronavirus, which is already up to 181 billion cases, while the epicenter of the pandemic in the nation is the city of New York with more than 40,000 cases, which is, in the case of the angels to 2 thousand 500.

