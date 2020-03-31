Jem Wolfie, strikes for its beauty and its basketball

The young model australian, Jem Wolfie, has become a sensation on the social networks by blending its beauty with their great skills to play basketball. Some fans compared their videos with the strenuous workouts of the champions ‘ star Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry.

In addition, it is known as the goddess of fitness and his reign he has managed to retain thanks to the judicious exercise routine that daily shares with his thousands of followers on Instagram.

The instagramer of 21 years said that is passionate about the sport and began to train hard after suffering an injury to his knee. “The ball is my life, it gives me a sense of freedom incredible when I play”, he explained.

“Health and fitness have always been a passion for me since I was little. I grew up playing many sports and was a child active and healthy,”recognized the celebrity of Instagram in an interview in “Nuts&Bolts Sports” and added: “I started to play basketball from 10 in the Western Australian Basketball League (WABL). Also jugé tennis, I did a lot of swimming as well as MMA”.

The native of the city of Perth said the 17 years old suffered a knee injury that forced him to quit the basketball semi pro, so I just stayed “with the weight training”.

Despite not having a team or a player favorite within the NBA, he said that if I had to choose one, without a doubt, would be the Spurs. On the other hand, at the time of choosing between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or LeBron James, stayed with the former player of the Chicago Bulls “without any explanation for that answer”.

The “IG Model” does not cease to receive compliments of their more than 267 thousand followers on social networks. Some compared the training videos that you share with that makes Stephen Curry, the star of the Golden State Warriors.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0jnLpWO7Ro(/embed)