Jem Wolfie, the sexy version of Michael Jordan

Jem Wolfie you could have done as a basketball player were it not for a knee injury suffered at the age of 17, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament and the medial collateral ligament.

Now, with 26, still practicing the sport of the basket to stay in shape, but his mastery of the ball and its success in the shot are such that many to compare with Stephen Curryone of the great virtuosos of the NBA.

To it the player you like most is Michael Jordanbut be that as it may we talk about a real crack, as can be seen in the latest video shared by the young on the social networks:

It is in Instagram where Jem is a celebrity, with 686.000 ‘followers’ slopes of those videos, photographs and tips on fitness and nutrition.

And is that Jemborn in Perth and who earns a living as a model, trainer and fitness expert in healthy eating captive by their enthusiasm and their talent.

The basketball on the sidelines, she practiced in the Western Australian Basketball League (WABL) , Jem has made his first steps in MMA, weightlifting and swimming, although it is known essentially for his talents as a female version of Curry…

Here you can see also some pictures of Jem Wolfie: