Jennifer Lopez announces his new series, to pay, in which US$ 1 million

The singer, a group of celebrities, donate money to a group of people together, than a chain of kindness…

On 6. april, for the first time on the new platform for videos Quibi, the new series of Jennifer Lopez, where she and a group of celebrities to show how the good deeds can take us by surprise.

The program is called Thanks a Million (a million thanks), after 10 personalities of public life, if you start a chain of kindness to give away to one person, US$ 100 thousand, and the must.donate half of this money to another person, and so the chain of goodness to follow

In the development of the show, explained on Tuesday (31), J-Lo, who is also Executive producer of the project, that each celebrity chose a person who had a profound influence on his life.

In 10 episodes of 1 million will be divided$ between ordinary people.

In the first season to participate, Jennifer, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart, and Karlie Kloss.

The new platform Quibi focuses on the quality of the content for the new generation, the stories in chapters of 10 minutes or less. The word Quibi is an abbreviation for ‘quick bites’ (bite quickly), as well as the content, fast and interesting.