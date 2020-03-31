Jennifer Lopez shows off her ability in baseball by the best trainer, Alex Rodríguez

Loading the player…

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are about to spend these days, as much time as possible with the family. On this occasion, the singer has the advantage of being the best trainer in the house play a game of baseball itself with your family. The former is missing, the field to see the game went on you. The couple has a fun duel, in the JLo has shown that he could competition to your future husband. The actress, who we are accustomed to, has done with an open mouth, with everything that makes you, you, it, once more. Singing, dancing, acting, playing baseball… there is nothing that you can go wrong! If you want to see, how is Jennifer Lopez, click on play and do not miss it.