JLo she has been to the manicure and it lasted for eight hours!

For someone who is accustomed to have a team of stylists and manicure, Jennifer Lopez she is very happy, back to the basics and make your beauty routine even. But this does not mean that JLo embellish grateful for the skills and experience of the people, their hands. This week, promised Alex Rodriguez captures the Diva from the Bronx by your own nails, and published the video on social networks.

“Show me what’s going on, what it ends there?”, asks saw the ex-star baseball, his fiancée, as he is that the finger nails in the table. “Waiting, press the end!”, calls to the singer, while the last layer nail Polish. Then he lifts the hands, so that he can appreciate, your work. “How much time do you tardaste?”, asks Alex what she responds jokingly: “Eight hours!” before the drop with a laugh.