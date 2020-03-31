Juca Kfouri e Gregório Duvivier participation in the action against the coronavirus 23/03/2020 – Monica, Italy

Journalist Juca Kfouri, a lawyer, Pedro Serrano, artists, Gregorio Duvivier, Djamila Ribeiro, Bárbara Paz, published on Monday (23) supported for the video, the campaign of solidarity with the SP Against the Coronavirus”.

The action is collecting donations of perishable goods and hygiene products such as alcohol, into the gel, and tampons to people in a situation of social vulnerability.

It is organized by the Luna Zarattini Barron, coordinator of the network workshops of the popular Elza Soares. The collection is by the number-of-WhatsApp (11) 94791-1177.

The editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour, and Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, and model Izabel Goulart are the following guidelines from the health authorities and remain inside their homes, or the distances, which are recommended during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.