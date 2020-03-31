Julia Jones is part of the cast – Revista YUME

What will be your possible role?

There is no doubt that fans of the franchise of Star Wars have an eye on the next project Disney: The Mandalorian. Such is the expectation that the series is looking for a cast that succeeds in filling the expectations of all the interested parties to acquire the services of Disney +.

On this occasion, the news site Deadline has confirmed that Julia Jones( famous for participating in the movies of The Twilight Saga, in Westworld, or The Ridiculous) it will be part of The Mandalorian. Which gives us a small glimpse of the quality actors that will tell the series.

Though we do not know the role that Julia Jones will be in the serieswe know that will work in conjunction with players of great level as Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito.

In addition, it is important to note that The Mandalorian will have Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson executive producers of the series based in the Star Wars universe.

We remind you that the series will debut the same day as the opening of Disney +, on the 12th of November. Also, The Mandalorian will be located after the fall of the empire and before the emergence of the First Order. Don’t doubt be on the lookout for the next bet Disney!