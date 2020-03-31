Katy Perry compares the before and in the middle of the quarantine

The singer released two images of a glamorous and a further pad in the bed, in the middle of the quarantine by the current crisis of the health.

On Sunday, the singer of “Roar” and went two photos, while offered a comparison of self-quarantine and self-before the pandemic of coronavirus is forcing people around the world to stay at home, as prevention of spread, reported aceshowbiz.com.

In the first picture, Perry lucia all glamorous dress flowers white and red, together with a pair of high heels of flowers.

You merely added with earrings, colored her lips bright red and let his blonde platinum and asked him hairy in a short style and medium.

The second photo, saw Perry in a Bathrobe while lying on a bed, while she enjoyed time in self-isolation. Went out of his face, while a smile at the camera, took the picture without makeup and let her hair despeinara to the side.

“Pre-quarantine, quarantine-media. I hope that your plans remain to record at home that night, you with me for a nice and cheerful this episode, the American idol, recorded in the heavenly Hawaii in January and February, “ subtituló the image.

In the comments, pimples and all, baby section, and added:”.”

Since then, many of the flooded are, the publication of Perry with praise.

Her make-up artist Michael Anthony said: “aren’t you glad that you have chosen this mani to neutral a couple of weeks ago?”

The actress Mia Morettiand, the filmmaker Aleen Keshishian, he called them “beautiful”.