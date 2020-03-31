Keanu Reeves (Neo), and so does the Trinity appear in the video

The movie “the Matrix 4”, the name is provisional for the fourth film in the franchise, the science fiction was of two sisters, Wachowski, continues in full swing on the streets of the city of san Francisco, California in the United States.

Behind-the-scenes videos continue to be published on social networks by fans, and viewers that come with the shoot from the distance. In the new images, Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie Anne-Moss (Trinity) are on the bike.

The two actors have already seems to be photographed on the day of shooting on the streets of san Francisco, in the last couple of weeks, but it is only now that they have appeared together in, what, a straight line of action.

‘The Matrix 4’ to get shot, while he was still in Chicago and in Germany. In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the film is a return to only one of the Directors of the original, and Lana Wachowski in addition to Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), and the premiere of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff is.

The launch is planned for the 21. May 2021