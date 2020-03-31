Killed by coronavirus exceed the epidemic caused by the SARS | TRIBUNE

Mexico city.- The National Commission of Health of China announced that the coronavirus it has already caused more deaths than Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The pneumonia of Wuhan has a record of at least 813 deceasedwhile the epidemic which emerged in 2003 led to the loss of 774 people.

The margin between both diseases might continue to grow, because of the health authorities pointed out today that there are diagnosed at least 6 thousand 188 cases of severe.

Last Sunday we had identified 37 thousand 198 cases only in mainland China, while the epidemic of SARS infected around the world to 8 thousand 96 people.

Despite the fact that both the coronavirus as the SARS originated in China, the geographical distribution of the deaths is radically different.