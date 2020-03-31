Kinsey Wolanski, actress interrupted the final of the Champions League

The grand final of the UEFA Champions league in the Stadium Wanda Metropolitan between Liverpool and Tottenham was interrupted in the 17th minute when a woman invaded the field of play only with a bathing suit, and tennis.

The woman, who showed the phrase “Vitaly Uncensored” in their clothing, ran through the center of the field before being stopped by staff of the property, to subsequently be removed from the field of play

According to reports, the invasive weeds would be identified as Kinsey Wolanski, model and an american actress, who form part of the collective Vitaly Uncensored, site digital content for adults, where commonly made jokes and blogs.

Kinsey Wolanski broke the grand final of the UEFA Champions League. Photo: AFP



Kinsey Wolanski is the name of the model that invaded the field in the final of the Champions league. Happened to have 300 thousand followers to have 1M followers after the match. The things we do for fame… pic.twitter.com/30sUUJCQeb — Don Soccer (@DonFutboI)

2 June 2019





The actress maintains a relationship with the Russian Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, in charge of managing this site and the YouTube channel “VitalyzdTv” where has 9.9 million subscribers.