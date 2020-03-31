Kinsey Wolanski the model of Vitaly Uncensored that jumped out in a bikini to the field in full match Liverpool vs Tottenham for the Champions League | YouTube | VIDEO | Sports

After that interrupted the final of the Champions League, many users are asked who is Kinsey Wolanski. She appeared as the Liverpool and Tottenham played the last game of the championship more important in Europe in the Wanda Metropolitan. After that Mohamed Salah scored a goal on a penalty in favor of the Liverpool.

It was the 17th minute of the contest between both boxes English, which ended 2-0 in favour of the ‘Reds’when the spontaneous woman jumped into the field, stopping the game. She entered the pitch with a black suit and some white sneakers.

Kinsey Wolanski was wearing a bathing suit black and white sneakers. Before jumping into the lawn, the woman was in an armchair near the pitch.

In the stamping of your trikini, you could read the name of your portal named “Vitaly Uncensored”. The cameras recorded the moment that Kinsey Wolanski interrupted the party. Quickly, they stopped focus on it and the woman was stopped by two security agents, who took her out of the place.

Who is Kinsey Wolanski?

Kinsey Wolanski manages the Youtube channel Vitaly Uncensores has ten million subscribers. In your account of Instagram, the model shows photographs and videos of their trips.

Turkey, Italy, Dubai and Amsterdam are some of the destinations that you visited. Through its Instagramthe model they also publish the videos of your exercise routines and fashion tips.

Wolanski is 22 years old and is in the united States. Worked as a model in the magazines Maxim and Sports Illustrated. Also participated as an actress in the film “Slasher Part” which premiered this year. In Instagram has 500,000 followers.