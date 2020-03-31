Kleber Mendona, Director, state of pernambuco, on the jri at the Berlin film festival

The festival will show 19 produes a national level. (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP Photo

The Director of the Nightjar, The open-air and The Sound is in the wholethe Federal state of pernambuco-Kleber Mendonça Filho is a part of the main jury of the Festival of cinema of Berlin, Germany. The presidency of the actor Jeremy Irons leads the jury is made up of Bérénice Bejo (Argentinian-French), Bettina Brokemper (Germany), Annemarie Jacir (Palestine), Kenneth Lonergan (USA) and Luca Marinelli (Italy).

You will be able to choose to the winner of the Golden bear and the Silver bear. A total of 18 films are in competition, including a Brazilian The Dead. Director: Caetano Gotardo and Marco Dutra, the film, co-production with France, it is the story of a family told tells the decline at the end of the 19th century, by three different women.

In addition to these, other national products participate in in the screen. Hello, my name is Aprilthe Director Caru Alves de Souza, only time will show Generation, which is dedicated to portraying the lives of young people around the world. The film depicts the story of a teenage skater in the state of São Paulo.

City birdthe co-production between Brazil and France, and was selected for the Panorama. Directed by Matias Mariani, this is the story of a musician from nigeria, who is going to São Paulo in search of an older brother or sister. Directed by the Brazilian, Ana Vaz Apiyemiyekîco-production with France and the Netherlands, was included in the selection, Forum Expanded. The international Film Festival Berlin takes place from 20. February until 1. March and will host the first of 19 films in Brazil.