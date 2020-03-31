Lady Gaga, Lana del Rey or Madonna: The best songs nominated in the history of the Golden Globes | Music

This week they have announced the nominees for the Golden globes the awards for film and television in Hollywood on the 5th of January will be delivered. Good time to review our favorite songs that were nominated for the prestigious award.

SHALLOWof LADY GAGA And MARK RONSON. Lady Gaga she was awarded the Oscar last year as best original song after winning the Golden Globe, 2 Grammys and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for this song that plays next to Bradley Cooper and that created along with Mark Ronson (which I had previously produced thirteen songs to the artist) and that was a record for streaming and downloads.

CITY OF STARSOF JUSTIN HURWITZ. Best song at the Golden Globes 2017, where did double with the best soundtrack for this musical that sweptThe Land. Jimmy Fallon was allowed to make the gala a version of the song. Justin Hurwitz he tried more than thirty musical variations before you give up with this melody.

STREETS OF PHILADELPHIAOF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN. The Boss builds up in your gallery of awards, an Oscar and two Golden Globes (for Philadelphia and The Fighter), in addition to twenty Grammy Awards. Not in vain, has sold more than one hundred twenty million albums.

BIG EYESOF LANA DEL REY. Lana was nominated in 2015 for his theme in the soundtrack of the film Tim Burton Big Eyes. In the best song, beating out, among others, with Lorde (for his song to The Hunger Games) and SIAwith Opportunity.

AGAIN, OF JANET JACKSON. The film Poetic Justice (Janet she has combined her musical career with film and television, and also appeared in the series Fame back in the 80s), in which he shared the stage with the rapper 2PAC Shakur, was the sister of Michael sendas nominations to the Academy awards and the Golden Globes. The film was directed by John Singleton, the first black editor to be nominated for an Oscar.

MASTERPIECEOF MADONNA. The Queen of Pop was on top in the ceremony in 2012 for the film W. E. And it was the second, then won the best leading actress for Prevents in 1997.

TEARS IN HEAVENOF ERIC CLAPTON. Song with a bittersweet taste, as it was written and directed to the memory of Conor, his son, who died on the 20th of march 1991 to the fall of the floor 53 of a skyscraper in Manhattan, the 4 and a half years of age.

BOUND TO YOUOF CHRISTINA AGUILERA And SIA. The film that starred Xtina next to Cher, Burlesqueracked up three nominations at the Golden Globes, including best original song, for Bound To Youco-written alongside Sia and that she played her character, Alice.

BLAZE OF GLORYOF BON JOVI. In 2012, Jon Bon Jovi had to re-cross the carpet because he was nominated again with Not Running Anymoreof the film Stand Up Guyscompeting with Taylor Swift or Hugh Jackman among others, and coinciendo with the announcement of a new album and tour.

ONCE IN A LIFETIMEOF BEYONCÉ. This year’s repeat nomination for his work as a co – writer in Spiritthe song for The Lion King, and is the fourth in his career, as with this topic belonging to Cadillac Recordsin which he played the very Etta James in the history of the record label Chess Records.

SAY YOU, SAY MEOF LIONEL RICHIE. Winner of the Golden Globe in 1986 for this song composed by him (one of the biggest ballads of all time), and belonging to the movie White Nightswas also nominated for his duet alongside Shania Twain, Endless Lovewinning a Marquee Award in 1982.

FAREWELLOF SHAKIRA. The colombian was nominated for the main song of the movie Love in the time of cholera. In their soundtrack was also another song of hers, There is love, along with Pedro Aznar, and Antonio Pinto.

It also included another topic Barefoot, Dreams White, I think of you. García Márquez, a personal friend of the singer, persuaded her to be a participant.