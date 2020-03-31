Lana del Rey, and The Strokes lead the festival Asunciónico 2020 – Music

The edition of the year 2020 Asunciónico will again have a poster varied, with artists like the rockers new yorkers certified multi-platinum, The Strokesand the singer-songwriter american Lana del Reywho will be visiting for the first time, our country. You will also be Martin GarrixDJ and producer of Dutch, which returns to Paraguay after his last visit at the festival of electronic music Beatbrations 2015.

As figures today also highlight Cage the Elephant, LP, Wos, Two Feet and Wallowsin addition The Lumineersthe band of Denver, Colorado that has garnered countless positive reviews and other distinctions.

Also returning to the country Fito Paezafter his presentation in the latest edition of the Recyclart; Vintage Culture, La Vela Puerca, Natiruts and Airbagone of the bands most requested and highly anticipated since its last presentation in 2009. Complete the international cartel Jota Quest and Ratones Paranoicos.

Added to all this will also be presented artists from the local scene such as: Flou, Paiko, Kita Penalty, Salamander, Purahéi Soul, The Cult’s Home, to Mauritius and the Cicadas, Dalí, Mind, Native, Mocasinos, Funk’Chula and Super Turbo Diesel.

This will be the fourth edition of the festival Asunciónico, for which have already been sold a lot of tickets much before the revelation of the poster. The tickets have now price of pre-sale 1 and cost: G. 350.000 (General), G. 760.000 (Field VIP) and G. 1.350.000 (The Lounge). Customers of the Club Staff access the 15% discount. Asunciónico is an event for the whole family. Children up to 10 years of age do not pay the income.