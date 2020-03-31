Lana Del Rey cancels european tour due to illness

The return of Lana Del Rey, is expected to be the 27th of march in Chile.

MEXICO CITY

Lana Del Rey has been forced to cancel due to illness, his imminent european tour in winter, which was scheduled to start this Friday in Amsterdam and was scheduled to finish on march 3 in Cologne.

I’m sorry to disappoint everyone at the last minute, but this disease has taken me by surprise and I have completely lost my voice“says the new yorker in a press release picked up by the BBC.

And even adds the singer of 34 years:

The doctor has advised me four weeks off for the moment. I hate to disappoint all the world but I need to recover. Love. Wool”.

Once cancelled, these european dates, the return of Lana Del Rey, is expected to be the 27th of march in Chile. After you have dates in Argentina, Brazil, and the Coachella festival in April.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bag1gUxuU0g(/embed)

***MJPR***

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.