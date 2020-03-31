Lana del Rey | Concerts in Spain in 2020 – Tickets

The musical career of Lana del Rey it is in excellent form. Many are the voices who claim that the recent “Norman Fucking Rockwell” is the disc more round which has published the american. Among these voices, found, for example, to the web Pitchfork, which awarded him a score of 9.4, or the magazine NME, which gave him a perfect score of 5 stars. What is certain is that the artist has devoted much time to the production of this album, and there have been many delays that have been suffered so that the result would be as edgy as possible. “I had problems with some of the songs, when I introduced Venice Bitch to my record company, many took the head to see the 10 minutes of duration, in addition to the title also liked” says the now resident in California. Luckily, this latest work has managed to reflect the vision of the artist, and many fans expect to be able to enjoy some concerts in Spain in 2020. How to act at a festival?? At the moment we have some clues.

Concerts of Lana del Rey, in Spain in 2020

Friday, 5 June – Primavera Sound, Barcelona – Information

The last visit of Lana del Rey in our country occurred in the Fib Benicassim this summer. The then-booker of the festival commented on the difficulty of organizing the action, “at the level of assembly was the most complicated to prepare“. This is because the artist uses different stylistic elements somewhat difficult to integrate, such as palm trees, beach chairs at different heights, or a swing giant. The public ended up very satisfied with the recital, and could see several songs from “Norman Fucking Rockwell” prior to its release.

In the last few weeks, there have been rumors that point to that will offer a new concert in Spain in 2020. These rumors point to the presence of the artist at the Primavera Sound In what is based this theory? Mainly in 2 parts: The first part of it is the announcement of the performance of the singer in the We Love Green Festival, an event that often share many names with the festival’s Catalan, in addition to being very close in terms of dates. The second are the words of the director Gabi Ruiz in a recent Radio interview, in which he stated that “Norman Fucking Rockwell” it is among the 3 best albums of the year, so you will surely glad the idea of watching her perform in the Parc del Forum.

Tickets for Lana del Rey in 2020

At the moment there is no official date confirmed. In the meantime, I leave you with a selection of the best concerts in the 2 main cities of the peninsula. Both enjoy an excellent health music.

Tickets for Concerts in Madrid

Tickets for Concerts in Barcelona

By : Daniel Santamaria