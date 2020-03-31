Lana Del Rey debuts romance with handsome police officer

The interpreter ‘Summertime Sadness’ Lana del Rey, took to his official Instagram yesterday evening, to surprise their followers presenting her new partner, Sean Larkin, a handsome police officer.

In the photo shared by the singer, it is appreciated to Lana in the arms of Sean, who holds it from behind while gives you a warm kiss on the head. The interpreter ‘Born to Die’ sealed the romantic publication with an emoji of a heart and an orange.

Who is Sean Larkin?

Judging by your profile on social networks, in addition to being a police officer of TuslaSean Larkin is also dedicated to multiple things, as is a tv host in a programme entitled PD Camin addition of being a professional trainer cossfit.

The relationship between Lana and Sean

The couple began to give rumors of a possible romance a couple of months ago when they were caught taking a walk through Central Park in New York city. From that moment, they had been still careful with the media, but it seems that since they could not continue hiding their relationship, reason for which they decided to make it public.