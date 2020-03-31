Lana Del Rey interview with Grimes, and signing the album of the year for Stereogum – jenesaispop.com

Stereogum, one of the webs most prestigious music and read the anglo-saxon world, he has published your list of the best albums of 2019. ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ of Lana Del Rey is the album of the year for the above-mentioned means, revealed just the day in JENESAISPOP we review the career of the artist in search of his best album (“NFR” is second behind ‘Born to Die’ in our ranking).

Speaking of Lana, singer-songwriter just interview to Grimes to INTERVIEW, and in his conversation (in the sneaks Elon Musk at the beginning to say hello), they both speak of ancient civilizations, polytheism, natural disasters, religion, mysticism… and also about the “surrealism” of fame or how they would call their children. Lana says they would call it “Maria Estela” or “Ivory Cricket”, Claire doesn’t get wet. The text is probably very similar to how you have imagined that it would be a chat between the two artists. Grimes also talks with actress Brit Marling.

Coming back to Stereogum, the second place of his list is ‘All Mirrors’ Angel Olsen, followed by the debut of the Purple Mountains, the latest project of David Berman (leader of Silver Jews) before his death this summer. The rest of the top 10 is composed of titles as expected as that of Nick Cave or Big Thief and more concessions “target” by Stereogum as the group emo and punk-alternative rock Great Grandpa or the duo of hip-hop, experimental billy woods & Kenny Segal.

Among the surprises present in the top 50, the last record of Bon Iver, has not charmed the critics this time… although it has ended up being nominated for Album of the year at the Grammys. ‘MAGDALENE’ of FKA twigs is top 15, space pop filled ‘Charli’ at number 22, and Ariana Grande in the 34 and a half has agreed to disks that this year they have released Jessica Pratt (19), Girlpool (28), Holly Herndon (13) or Nilüfer Yanya (47).

01.- Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

02.- Angel Olsen – All Mirrors

03.- Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains

04.- Big Thief – U. F. O. F.

05.- Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

06.- (Sandy) Alex G – House Of Sugar

07.- Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

08.- Great Grandpa – Four Of Arrows

09.- billy woods & Kenny Segal – Hiding Places

10.- Fontaines D. C. – Dogrel