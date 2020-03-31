Lana Del Rey is teasing the cops

USA, Los Angeles.- The last time

the fans saw a short film of the composer nominated for a Grammy Lana

The King was in 2013 with “Tropico”, a saga of almost half an hour of

duration with songs from his album of 2012 “Paradise”. Now

an Ode to 15 minutes to its highly acclaimed critical “Norman F-ing Rockwell”.

In “Tropico,” the singer

she played the biblical Eve alongside model Shaun Ross as Adam for his song

“Body Electric”. He praised John Wayne, Elvis and Marilyn Monroe with a

white veil, put a tattoo on the stomach and danced to “Gods &

Monsters”, and ended up in a field of rolling hills, golden for “Bel Air”.

This time, adopts an approach that is more stripped.

At the beginning of the short The King is the

piano, playing the first verse of the main song nominated for the Grammy awards in a

suit of denim. Then gets up, puts on a pair of sunglasses and round dances

out. In the courtyard, his sunglasses are apparently pink, surreal

with pictures in frames of the shadows of sailboats, flamingos, a couple

kissing on the beach, and other sequences of dream.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soRjcajliHE(/embed)

Climbs into a hammock and sits next

a font with musical notes floating in blue behind her. Hereinafter referred to

“Bartender”, the composer begins to sit in the crack of a

stone wall with three buddies dressed in black on the letter translated “All

the ladies of the canyon / Dressed in black for the holidays at home.”

Then sit together, “meditating” on a white blanket. The video is addressed to The King in a parking lot with her dancers Ashley Rodriguez and Alexandria Kaye, throwing drinks from the back of the truck to a car of the police. The three of them laugh about the song while making fun of the officers. For the last number, Of the King, Rodriguez and Kaye are together again for “Happiness is a Butterfly”, holding butterflies, and making slight movements choreographed in the back of a truck.