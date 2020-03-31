Lana Del Rey, reports the theft of several of their family memories – jenesaispop.com

Lana Del Rey has had a great 2019 after posting one of the best albums of the year, but the month of December has brought a bad news that the singer herself has announced in their social networks: many of their family memories have been stolen, including a collection of retrospective photographs of her sister, of which there are no copies.

In the text, Lana explained: “I Hope everyone is having a good holiday. I wanted to announce one thing quickly. This week, a number of family memories have been stolen, including the complete collection of photos of my sister. To those who have caught it, I would like to ask you to please consider sending any of the images belonging to the previous work of my sister back to us in exchange for not asking questions. The work that we have lost may not be reproduced and exists only in the place in which he was.”

The sister of Lana, Chuck Grant (actually called Caroline), signing his work with the name of Your Girl Chuck and has frequently worked with the author of ‘Yayo’. For example, she is the author of many of their covers, such as ‘Honeymoon‘, ‘Lust for Life‘ or ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘, and together they have shared numerous photo sessions. Recently, Wool has announced the release of a new album “spoken word” for the next January 4, the aim of which is to appease the wait for his announced book.