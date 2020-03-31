Lana Del Rey, The Strokes and Bad Bunny, the Primavera Sound

The Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona has announced this Wednesday at the artists who will perform in the next edition, which will be held in the Parc del Fòrum between the 3 and the 7 of June.

Among the most prominent, the american singer Lana del Rey, the rock band The Strokes, the puerto rican Bad Bunny, the Dj Bad Gyal or Tyler, the creator. They have also been confirmed by other groups such as Massive Attack, Bauhaus, The National, Cigarettes After Sex, Pavement, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Brockhampton.

In this sense, the music festival, which is celebrated since the year 2001, has announced to other artists such as the duo Disclosure, Beck, Iggy Pop, Kacey Musgraves, King, Princess, Nina Kraviz, Caribou, King Krule, Brittany Howard, Dj Shadow, Young Thug, Kim Gordon, Jeff Mills, and Freddie Gibbs & Madli, among others.

Primavera Sound has announced the lineup of his new edition in a video through their social networks. In November, the festival already revealed to other singers like Maria del Mar Bonet, Bikini Kill, Mavis Staples, and Chromatics.