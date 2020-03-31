Liverpool, the Cup of the million and a intruder that eclipsed the marks – 14/06/2019

Exclusive Content Note that you are attempting to access is exclusive to subscribers Subscribe Check out our plans

The English created the football and, after an endless frustrations of your selection (except in 1966, when they won the World cup in his home), over 100 years after it got the taste of being king of the whole of Europe. Did it first the Chelsea to defeat the Arsenal in the Europa Leagueand then there was the Liverpool, which won the Wanda Metropolitan Madrid Tottenham Hotspurin order to win the Champions League.

Days passed since the coronation of the English in Europe, repeated the goals and the celebrations of the winners, but the third eye marketinero detected many more things that the final result 2 to 0 for the reds of Liverpool.

The champion, in addition to installing the sixth “orejona” in their display cases, was 19 million euros (US$ 21 million) to its coffers. The Spurs saw that in his features appeared almost US$ 17 million. Nothing wrong by leaving seconds.

The reds, thanks to the parties who won and tied during the competition, accumulated to US$ 79 million, and surely a plus for the traditional bonus that they receive from the sponsors: the bank Standard Charteredthe clothing New Balancethe logistics company Western Union and the insurer AXA.

The main consultants of the world also put in the computer the numbers of the clubs that made it to the top. In this case KPMG, compared to the two finalists and came out stark numbers.

The Liverpool has a market valuation of nearly US$ 2,400 million, versus US$ 1.974 million, which listed the Tottenham. The campus of the city that saw the birth of The Beatles, before the final, was valued at almost US$ 1.185 million, (the archer, brazilian Allison Becker, after the lifting of the cup is worth much more), while the team that leads the argentine Mauricio Pochettino has a value of US$ 1,000 million. But the biggest difference between the two is in the digital heritage. Before the final, Liverpool had 64 million followers, adding Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube channel), and Tottenham barely meets 19 million.

While, and although it was ephemeral, also played another game. Television just focused five seconds to a young lady who entered the pitch in the first time. As is often the case in transmissions tidy, the head of chambers “struck out” —as they say in the jargon— to the coaches and not to the security agents of the stadium that retired “gently” to the flashy blonde who wore a mesh with an inscription, that neither the spectators in the stadium or the viewers could see. However, minutes of the episode, the social networks showed the evidence: the girl is called Kinsey Wolanski and is the bride of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, the creator of the channel Youtube Vitaly Uncensored, which has almost 10 million subscribers. The funny thing is that was not an isolated event, because the Vitaly did the same in the final between Germany and Argentina in the World cup Brazil 2014.

Do you neglect? What a coincidence? What about causality? Questions impossible of answer to a new action of sponsors that come through the window (it is known as marketing of ambush) that surely infuriated the executives Nissan, Playstation, Gazprom, Lays, Santander, Mastercard, Hotels.com and Heineken, who put a millonada for their brands to appear in the static, but that for a few seconds in the match, and several hours in the nets, they were overshadowed by the blond that promoted the undertaking of his boyfriend.

In numbers, the boldness of the girl was valued at US$ 3.9 million, according to ApexAG group. In addition, their website crashed within 24 hours with more than 1 million new paid subscribers. The couple, in the light of those numbers and beyond the outcome of the match, on Saturday were tapas to Madrid and, at the time of chin-chin, said: “we Won”.

*Journalist specialized in business and sports marketing