Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey among the nominated to NME Award 2020

Good news for our artists of the Planet! Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey lead the nominations for the expected NME Award 2020. The list of favorite artists released this Tuesday, January 21 in the morning, where each of them will be competing with various musicians to be able to be a recognition home this 12 of February at the O2 Academy Brixton-London (England).

The awards ceremony will feature live entertainment by the also nominated The 1975 and Yungblud, as well as Beabadoobee.

The popular singer Lizzo fight to take the title of Best Song in the World with ‘Juice’, Best Act in the Lonely of the World and Best Act In the World Live. On the other hand, the 18-year-old, Billie Eilish is among the favorites to take home the category Best Album in the World, Best Song in the World with ‘Bad guy’ and Best Act in the Lonely of the World. Finally, Lana Del Rey, also competes for Best Album of the World, Better to Act Alone in the World and Best Owner of the Festival.

Here’s an excerpt of the competitors of these talented girls.

Best Song in the World

AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke grove’

Billie Eilish – ‘Bad guy’

Clairo – ‘Bags’

Dua Lipa – Don’t start now’

Georgia – ‘About ‘ work the dancefloor’

Lil Nas X – ‘Old town road’ (Remix)

Lizzo – ‘Juice’

Mura Masa ft Slowthai – ‘Deal wiv it’

Post Malone – ‘Circles’

The 1975 – ‘People’

Best Album in the World

Billie Eilish – When we all fall asleep, Where do we go?

FKA twigs – Magdalene

Foals – Everything not saved will be lost, Pt. 1

Lana Del Rey – Norman F–king Rockwell

Little Simz – Grey area

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Slipknot – We are not your kind

Slowthai – Nothing great about britain

Stella Donnelly – Beware of the dogs

Tyler, the Creator – Igor

Better to Act Alone in the World

AJ Tracey

Stream

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Lana del Rey

Lizzo

Slowthai

Taylor Swift

Yungblud

Best Live Act

Amyl + The Sniffers

Foals

Iggy Pop

Lizzo

Slowthai

Best Headline of the Festival

Cardi B

Lana Del Rey

Stormzy

The 1975

The Cure

