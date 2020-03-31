Lollapalooza Chile 2020 confirms its line-up by day

Whenever lack least for the edition 2020 of the festival Lollapalooza Chilean event that will fulfill 10 years in the country with more than a hundred artists for different tastes and generations at your venue traditional, the O’higgins Park. And for those who want to start building your agenda, the production has just confirmed the line up for the day.

Guns N’ Roses will the band charge you close to full volume on the first day scheduled for Friday, April 27, with its collection of classics such as “November Rain” and “Don’t Cry”. At the same time, that day will mark the return of one of the voices most critically acclaimed of the decade, Lana del Rey, who will be showing his most recent album, Norman Fucking Rockwell!highlighted as one of the best jobs of the season 2019.

For this Friday, also awaiting the debut of the musician and producer british James Blakewhose mix of styles has led him to work with larger, in addition to the leaders of the folk american The Lumineers and the power in direct Idles. Also, it will be the first step of the chilean Cami on stage at Lollapalooza, where it will display the songs included in her successful album Pink and his new EP Monster/Part 1.

On the second day, agreed to the Saturday, 28th, one of the most popular names of the hip hop current will have the mission of closing up the night: Travis Scott. In addition, the artist listed as the ‘Best DJ in the World’, Martin Garrix, you will seek to impact local fans of the electronic.

In parallel, it will be a day marked by the presence of some of the female artists topping the time: Rita Orawith its captivating R&B; singer and songwriter american Laura Pergolizzi, better known as LPthat will return back to Chile after their overwhelming debut in Chile in October last; and Javiera Mena, who returns to the festival already consolidated on the national scene.

Finally, in the third and last day, Sunday the 29th of march, the rockers The Strokes will demonstrate once again why they are one of the bands safety pins from the 2000 with his string of hits such as “Reptilia”, “Last Night” and “You Only Live once”. Also among the presentations stellar will be one of the more visits expected: Gwen Stefani, who has more than 20 years of his first and only presentation in Chile with No Doubt, will come as a soloist with a large collection of songs, between which they emphasize “Hollaback Girl”, “What You Waiting For?” and “Rich Girls”.

The electronics will be as a strong name to Armin Van Buurena veteran who is still at the first level in what refers to give the sets more vibrant of its kind, with the best of his career and his new album Balance. On the other hand, Vampire Weekend, will arrive with his critically acclaimed new album Father of the bride under the arm, and its more than 10 years of glories.

In this third day, Kacey Musgraves it will also make its debut in Chile after winning the Grammy for Best Album of the Year and have captivated the music scene with his way of doing country.

Tickets for the Lolla 2020 are for sale through Point-Ticket points of sale in Stores Hites and Cinemark enabled Chile. There are discounts of 20% for clients VTR among all the types of passes and stages, from Pre-1, as well as to customers Bank of Chile, 20%, paying with credit cards, Chile, 3, 9 or 12 installments without interest.

Day Pass-General Price Charge Final Price Presale 1 To $75,000 $9.000 $84.000 20% Discount. VTR – Banco de Chile $60.000 $9.000 $69.000 Presale 2 $85.000 $10.200 $95.200 20% Discount. VTR – Banco de Chile $68,000 a $10.200 $78.200 Normal $95.000 $11.400 $106.400 20% Discount. VTR – Banco de Chile $76.000 $11.400 $87.400

Pass Day Lolla Lounge Price Charge Final Price Presale 1 $190.000 $22.800 $212.800 20% Discount. VTR – Banco de Chile $152.000 $22.800 $174.800 Presale 2 $215.000 $25.800 $240.800 20% Discount. VTR – Banco de Chile $172.000 $25.800 $197.800 Normal $The 235,000 $28.200 $263.200 20% Discount. VTR – Banco de Chile $188.000 $28.200 $216.200