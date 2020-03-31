Lucia Mendez reveals that he will work with Ana Barbara and spoke of his bioserie | TRIBUNE

Mexico city.- During a interview to the media, Lucia Mendez revealed that soon it would work in a musical project together with Ana Barbaraalso clarified the doubts of an alleged bioserie.

Despite the fact that the artist has just been through a break-loving, Lucia has demonstrated that you prefer to move forward with her career, as commented spoke about Me sobran ganas, and subject that incursionaría in the gender rancher.

I’m going to produce it, and I will direct you, the song is called Me sobran ganas, it will be with mariachi, she said to me ‘good as it is a matter of love we’re going to make a ranchera’.”, told Mendez to the media.

With respect to an alleged series of biographical, joked that you should produce your ex-husband Pedro Torres: “Well, ask him if he wants to make my bioserie and that’s it”.

But only to signed already has had offers to work in a series, and to the question of whether he would reveal all his secrets, said he did not have a life as “tremendous”.