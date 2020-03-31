Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, Lana del Rey, and C. Tangana, in Primavera Sound 2020 | Culture and entertainment

Massive Attack, The National, Lana del Rey, The Strokes and Iggy Pop are some of the bands that will perform at the Primavera Sound festival 2020, which will be held between 4 and 7 June in the Park of the Fórum of Barcelona, and also shine national figures as C. Tangana, Bad Gyal or Amaia.

Through their social networks and by surprise, Primavera Sound has made public a cartel formed by more than 200 names, with which the packed festival celebrates its 20th anniversary in style.

Starting on Monday 1 June, the Spring in the City heat up the environment with concerts in different points of Barcelona formations such as The Jesus and Mary Chain or Metronomy.

But the festival itself will begin on Thursday, June 4, with Massive Attack, Pavement, The National, Young Thug, King, Princess, C. Tangana and Brittany Howard as headliners.

Also be performing this same day another fifty bands, such as DJ Shadow, Yo La Tengo, Cigarettes After Sex, Dinosau Jr., Bill Callahan, Kim Gordon, Bad Gyal, Honey Dijon, Einstürzende Neubauten and Aeaea.

“The poster most panoramic, open and inclusive of the history of the festival”, according to its organizers, includes in the small print of the first day artists mythical, such as Khaled, the king of raï algeria.

On the second day will reign The Strokes, Lana del Rey, Beck, Brockhampton, Bikini Kill, Kacey Musgraves and Caribou, in a day in which the urban music will be represented by the Spanish Young Beef and the chilean Pablo Chill-E, among others.

On Saturday, the range of genres in this edition it will become apparent with bands like with Tyler, The Creator, Disclosure, Bauhaus, Iggy Pop, NLP, King Krule, Chromatics, and Bicep, among many others, in an edition very varied, they shared poster of Maria del Mar Bonet and Bad Bunny.

One of the novelties of this year is the addition of an extra day, Sunday, June 7, in the Disclosure, Nina Kraviz, Amelie Lens and Black Coffee will close the festival with a brunch on the beach.

In total, 211 artists from 35 countries will present a sampler of the different sensitivities musical, in a festival that for a long time was the mecca of the ‘indie’ and since a couple of editions has been opened clearly to the urban music, electronic, reggaeton and other trends.

The poster of this year recovered living legends on the level of Iggy Pop, along with classical of the festival, as The National, Dinosaur Jr., Yo La Tengo or the new yorkers The Strokes, who will return to the Forum of Barcelona to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album “Is This It”.