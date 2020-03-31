Mexican company will launch 10 designs of tennis with the image of Marvel | GALLERY

Mexico city.- The mexican company Panam will be at least 10 designs of tennis on the characters of Marvelas ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Thor’, ‘Captain America’ or ‘Iron Man’.

These shoes special edition will have an initial production of 20 thousand pairs, even with the time these may increase depending on the reaction of the fans.

It is a recognition of the superheroes and listening to the customer that asked for an alliance, it gave us the opportunity and we took advantage,” said the spokeswoman for Panama, Italy Soul.

It should be noted that from a long time ago Disney and Panam already produce and market products together, but this alliance will have as a one-year contract.