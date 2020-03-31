Mia Khalifa is exposed by a fan Find your house with Google Maps!

Mia Khalifa being a former porn actress 26 years of age, as the current partner of the popular chef Robert Sandberg, was a trend in social networks, due to a revealing posting on Facebook by a fan who had no desire to locate the home of the famous with the use of the Google Maps application, but never imagined to find it in the way that we show below.

The above caused astonishment to the fan, because the house of the former actress, adult film, was the name of Mia Khalifa in Google Maps, as well as having a curious aspect that would impact anyone who managed to see it, without a doubt, the publication of the fan led to be a trend in Spain, Mexico and the united States in a matter of a few hours.

DOES THE HOUSE OF MIA KHALIFA?

Thanks to Google Maps, many people find the location of virtually anywhere in the world, which has become one of the most widely used technologies at present, so it is not surprising that we found a house with the name of Mia Khalifa, where you can even see in various angles so strange that is its architecture.

Mia Khalifa is exposed by a fan Find your house with Google Maps!



Mia Khalifa is exposed by a fan Find your house with Google Maps!



Mia Khalifa is exposed by a fan Find your house with Google Maps!



This is because the location part of the fan, shown in Facebook for a hotel that located in India, which goes by the name “Mia Khalifa Fan’s PG”, go to the surprise that took the users of social networks, as many assume it was on the royal house of the actress in which she lives with her current fiance Robert Sandberg, what is in question due to the size of the building.

You may be interested: Mia Khalifa, shows the ‘chichis’ with a sexy baby doll ¡Hot!

Mia Khalifa whose real name is Sarah Chamoun, is dedicated to being a model and influencer of social networks, leaving behind her past as an actress for film of adults, currently has more than 18.5 million followers on its official account of Instagram, as it’s customary to post about your life style and all kinds of fiery images which boasts its well-proportioned attributes.

Follow us on Instagram and find out the news trend of the week