Mia Khalifa light up the networks while it is exercising coquettishly with a friend

Mia Khalifa is a former actress of the adult film that became very popular for filming a scene triple equis with the traditional attire of the muslim women. From that moment his life was changed forever and now is again attracting the eyes of your anatomy when you turn on the social networks while exercising coquettishly with a friend.

Mia Khalifa and her step by the film industry for adults

Mia Khalifa he was born in Beirut, Lebanon, on February 10, 1993, but in 2000 moved with his family to the united States. The exactriz decided to enter the world of adult entertainment in 2014 and their popularity exploded in unimaginable ways, because just two months of its debut, managed to position itself as the interpreter most searched for on top of Lissa Ann.

The proceedings of Mia Khalifa in front of the cameras attracted the attention of the whole world and generated a lot of controversy in the Middle East. The actress was disappointed of the industry and decided to put an end to his adventure in the world of adult entertainment in 2015, but its popularity has not stopped growing in the following years.

Mia Khalifa generated praise for his foray into the world of adult entertainment, but also received death threats, in particular a group called the Islamic State. Within the adult film she shot a total of 26 films and in 2017 she returned to the industry to shoot a scene at the side of Tony Rubino.

Mia Khalifa falls in love with all of working out on Instagram

Mia Khalifa it is one of the women who are most followed on social networks, and even if it is not already in the adult entertainment industry, always consent to their followers with images and videos very sensual. Now the exestrella caused a stir at the film running around in a sexy outfit sporty along with two friends.

Mia Khalifa appears in another video performing a series of exercises with a rubber band to the side of a friend. This video caused a stir, as you can appreciate the anatomy of both women in a few entallados sportswear. The acceptance was so great that the film already exceeds one million views on Instagram.

