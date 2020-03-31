Mia Khalifa uses her more uncovered outfit on Christmas to turn on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous actress of lebanese Mia Khalifa, one of the beautiful girls and favorite Instagram, she decided to use her more uncovered outfit for the christmas and take the opportunity to consent more than 18.5 million followers on the famous application.

Mine continues to be one of the celebrities most beloved in the world of adult entertainment, which, despite no longer exercise, continues to cause a sensation in social networks or in any digital medium where it appears because it is a very well-remembered.

In the photo appears with an outfit that is red very notched, type executive, so that sparked the creativity of some of his followers who remembered a little of the outfits that you used in your videos.

However, Mine is secluded and next to his boyfriend, enjoying the Christmas in a family atmosphere and quiet, however, reminds a bit the faces that relizaba with some photographs, like that of our cover story where he is very surprised.

We could say that it is like a gift of Mine to his followers. It is worth mentioning that the young man enjoys exercising day-to-day to stay healthy, or maybe it does so he can eat what he pleases, so that we can find several video where it appears in the Gym delighting us with your great figure in sports apparel.

It has been over 4 years since Mia Khalifa decided to leave the film industry for adults, as she said in an interview that he had disappointed the market, although the 26-year-old work only one year in this industry was recorded in the heart and mind of many of your current followers.

The young actress is now dedicated to making calendars in which she herself is the protagonist, as well as some tv commercials of products or services, data that have been seen from its official account of Instagram because in reality you do not have a lot of data from Mia, but what you can see on the internet is not doing anything wrong.