Mike from Breaking Bad is thanks to How I Met Your Mother

Breaking Bad it is one of the series today with a large number of followers behind him. It is expected therefore that many people who love the characters that come out in her. Despite the fact that all have a place in the appreciation of this group, there is a figure that stands above most: Mike Ehrmantraut. The most curious thing of all is that he almost did not exist, were it not for the series How I Met Your Mother.

This curious and perplexing story has been released in Rolling Stone through an interview with Bob Odenkirk, Saul in Breaking Bad. In it, he says that Breaking Bad needed his participation in a chapter where it would be in charge of transmitting valuable information. However, he could not be present in the filming of that new chapter since I had to participate in the series how I Met Your Mother.

By not being able to count on him, decided to create another character that spoof in that chapter. We are talking of Mike Ehrmantraut. Finally, due to his character and affection of the public, ended up staying for more episodes. It could be said that Ted Mosby was found not only to the woman of his dreams, also to Mike.