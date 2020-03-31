Model that interrupted the final of the Champions League is annoying

The model Kinsey Wolansky of 22 years, has gained much fame worldwide, then jump on to the field during the Champions league final, between Liverpool and Tottenham. Bad for her, is that after accumulating over three million followers on Instagram by to perform this feat, your account was hacked and closed. The girl mentioned that what made the social network.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus sells condoms to promote her new album

On Twitter wrote that someone log in to your Instagram and deleted all their post. The first thing that showed was a brief video with his reaction to the loss. In spite of that, now begun to gain followers in this social network.

The model ensures that the last 24 hours have been the craziest of his life. Some analysts estimate that his appearance in the Champions League, is equivalent to a advertising time valued at four millions of dollars

Happy and in Ibiza ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FAapihxiLl — Kinsey wolanski (@KinseyWolanski) June 3, 2019

In any case, she has it clear, as he explained on Twitter later: “Do things that scare them, get out of your comfort zone. Live for the moments that make it beat to my heart”.