More than 30 thousand fans flock to training Tigers to encourage them

More than 36 thousand people came to the University stadium to witness the last training, the Tigers face the game back for the grand final of the tournament of Opening 2017.

The presence of the fans at feline caused all the accesses of the Volcano they were open, and at the end seemed to be in the building were doing a game more.

The players of the Tigers were a bit of Tennis-ball, then playing a “cascarita” with positions exchanged. With Javier Aquino goalkeeper and Nahuel Guzman of front.

In the end, the staff members gave out free t-shirts to the people and addressed the audience with heartfelt words, as Damian Alvarez thanked by way of farewell, because everything makes indicate that will retire after the end of Sunday morning.

Finally Nahuel addressed the public, promising to bring the title… “Go Tigers, fuck,” he cried.

A few minutes later in their social networks the players appreciated the support of fans prior to the game back to Striped.