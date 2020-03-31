Necaxa announces departure of Guillermo Vázquez

Through their social networks, Necaxa gave to know the output of the trained Guillermo Vázquez, so that from this moment will begin the search for the next head coach of the team hidrocálido.

“We are grateful to Memo and your entire body technical the great work and commitment provided during this period, wishing them the greatest success in his next projects,” reads the press release.

Thanks for the great job with the Rays this year, Memo.👏🏼

Vazquez had reiterated his decision to leave the Rays hours before the first leg game of the semi-finals of the Opening 2019 to Monterrey. Once that is consummated the removal of Necaxa, the technician reported his departure from the institution at a press conference at the end of the meeting back.

Guillermo Vázquez remained at the front of the Rays in two tournaments and in both he managed to lead his squad to the big celebration of mexican soccer. With Necaxa scored 60 points product of 17 wins and nine draws in 35 games garters.

