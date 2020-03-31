“Neither the cold stops”: Angie Varona delights pupils in short cachetero | TRIBUNE

Miami, USA.- The model cuban, Angie Varonathrough your account Instagram he shared a infartante clip in which she modeled a short cachetero in front of the mirror.
In the snapshot shown at the celebrity exuding sensuality when you share a clip to mode boomerang, which shows some of your curves of a heart attack.
It is worth mentioning that she despite the cold, he never stops to show off your stunning figure, wear the ‘outfit’ sports more flirty.
This note includes information of:
Instagram of @angievarona
Loading...