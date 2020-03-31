Netflix confirms movie with Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is soon to be a movie exclusive Netflix directed by the same Director of films like “The Big Short” and a ” Vice-President, Adam McKay, confirmed by Vanity Fair.

The film is called ” Don’t Look Up tells the story of the two astronomers and a little respected, that you go on a tour to try, to the population, to convince, to destroy an asteroid threatening the earth.

“I am very excited that this movie is with Jennifer Lawrence. This is what the people of the seventeenth century, they called it ‘dynamite’. And the fact that the Netflix to see this film as a Comedy, overall it creates a higher standard for me and my team in a way exciting and the attention,” said McKay.

