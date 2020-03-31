New look of Miley Cyrus – music – books – culture

Recently, it was announced, via a live video from Instagram that the music star and tv Miley Cyrus cut hair, but this time with a cut is pretty eye-catching.

Immediately, many users of social networks the comparison with the famous “Joe Exotic’. Even the same Cyrus some memes about the new ‘look has published,’.

Now it is common that the artist, because of the confinement by the coronavirus, to videos on social networks to interact with his fans.

So it was, as Miley-Cyrus-you showed the world his new hairstyle, that was actually you, yourself, apparently.

Several users of various social networks, said that this new “look” of the star is very similar to the U.S. Joseph Allen Maldonado, Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic’, which is famous to be the operator of a zoo and distributor of tiger. However, in March of 2019, into the prison, was sent to meet a condemnation of the 22-to-year, found guilty of murder and the abuse of animalsalso the fees that you will be killed to create five of your tiger,” explains an article in the magazine ‘Esquire’.

To interpret “Nomino on Miley Cyrus Joe Exotic in a movie,” said a Twitter user.

In fact, the platform Netflix has recently announced a docu-series, the title of “Tiger King” or “King Tiger”, seven episodes in which the story behind “Joe Exotic’ and as to this he was involved in the criminal deeds, for the one that was accused.

Cyrus took the opportunity to ridicule on himself with a couple of memes that are trending now in different social networks.

One of these pictures corresponds to one of the photos of the “Joe Exotic’, with a description, translated into English “, by asking a video call with my stylist to fix the cut and color that I have,” said Cyrus wrote: “Very true.”

In another meme-release of the singer, see ‘Lisa Simpson’ a book with the title “activities of the quarantine, not the cutting of the own hair” and Cyrus wrote, “it is too late”.

During these days of quarantine, Miley Cyrus is live video through your account on Instagram, you entertain your fans with different themes and guests as Millie Bobby Brown, Alicia Keys, Dua Lipa, among other things, the coming together and the transmission in their homes.

Culture of THE TIME

@CulturaET