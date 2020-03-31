Oh, goddess! Selena Gomez could not live the private, and so my mother is coming for all of you!

Selena Marie Gomez is an artist super essential part, since you are also a singer, is a composer, actress, producer, tv, and fashion designer. His artistic career began at a very young age, where he for the first time in the series for children Barney & Friends.

30. March 2020 · 22:56 hs

To cause since then, the American singer has not ceased to be, that when you publish in your account of Instagram so great postcards as your stunning outfits are in different events on the red carpet, to what will always be “best dressed”.

Recently, the ex girlfriend of Justin Bieber too many “breathless“then the trend with a image, where is shown, wearing a suit, perfect for this time of spring.

The dress Selena it is a striking costume of yellow fabric was very transparent, what comes to see much more of the account, where the famous singer wrote her beautiful qualities of sounds, while their sweet melodies.

Selena her outfit completed with a pair of high heels in the same color of the dress, a little bit of hairstyle is solved and a make-up accentuates your beauty.

Of course, the star of Disney was, once again, on the first places trends.

¡Selena Gomezthat she is a real star , that in the Mui-we love you!