Organizers of Lollapalooza Chile suspended its version 2020

The Minister of Health Jaime Manalich confirmed this day that the version 2020 of Lollapalooza will be suspended.

The minister pointed out that “the organizers of Lollapalooza have asked us to suspend this activity. We are in agreement. We have an agreement to suspend the event. They are going to make a press release no later than tomorrow,” he said The Third.

This information was released after the cancellation of the event in argentina. In the case of the neighboring country, the Lollapalooza was suspended due to measures taken by the Government of Buenos Aires, who stopped the mass events in order to minimize infection.

The edition 2020 of Lollapalooza Chile was going to be done on the 27th, 28th and 29th of march in the O’higgins Park. And I was going to count with the presence of Guns N’ Roses, The Strokes, Travis Scott, Lana del Rey, Martin Garrix, Gwen Stefani among many other artists.

This is given in context when the Coronavirus in Chile are already confirmed 33 people were infected by the virus, which was recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Update: Lollapalooza shared an official statement. In it they point out that they are working on reschedule the festival, giving to understand that looking for not to cancel the festival, but that only postponed, but will have to wait for the confirmation of the artists. Not given information about return of tickets.