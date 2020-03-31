Overall, the Film has the cover shows the members of the “Black widow”

In a publication on Twitter, the Total Film Magazine he has revealed his cover art for the subscribers of the “The Black Widow“ where the heroine appears in one of his classic poses.

Check it out below:

Subscribers! In The new issue of Total Film – headlined by the delayed, but unbeaten #Blackwidow is on the way! Here’s your exclusive, subscriber-only cover pic.twitter.com/VdAYJsRife — Total Film (@totalfilm) 30. March 2020

In the spy thriller from Marvel Studios, the”Black Widow” Natasha Romanoff, also known as the Black widow, is faced with the darker parts of its history, as a dangerous conspiracy linked to his past. Followed by a power which is not going to stop until we get it, and you must avenger with its history as a spy, and the relationships with most of the long before he.

The Black Widow the account in the direction of the Cate Shortland. The plot is now under the events Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Infinite War.

In addition to the Scarlett Johansson Returning to the role of the heroine, the cast also provides David Harbour (Foreign matters) such as the Guardian, Red, Rachel Weisz (The Bourne legacy) as the Iron Lady, Ray Winstone (For The Insider), O. T. Fagbenle The handmaid”s tale as a to los angeles. Florence Pugh (The rightful king) as Yelena Belova.