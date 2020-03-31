Paramount prepares remake of clueless (Clueless)

An unexpected news was the announcement of the remake of no Idea – 81%, that movie that you will remember for a jovensísima Alicia Silverstone and his iconic yellow suit frames.

It’s been more than 20 years since the premiere of No Ideaback in 1995, in which knew the story of Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), a teenager from affluent family, who lives with her father in a mansion in Beverly Hills. The comedy was also starring Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy and not only was one of the tapes that were surprised in that year, but that portrayed moments that marked a generation of teenagers and launched the career of its young actors.

Two decades since its premiere, and three from their 20th anniversary were long enough that Paramount decided to move on with the remake of No Idea. There are few details about the production of the tape, but up to now, according to confirm Deadlineis Tracy Oliver who have the green light to produce the film. Oliver it is well-known for having co-written the script a Girls Trip – 89% and have written a another adaptation.

For the remake of No Idea, Oliver will have Marquita Robinson who will write the script. Robinson he has written episodes of New Girl and GLOW – 100%, where he also serves as the supervisor of the script. The curriculum of both makes us think that they are the right people to carry forward this project.

The history of the film from 1995, written and directed by Amy Heckerling, was a free adaptation of the work of Jane Austen , Emma, of comical character whose plot talks about the dangers of misinterpreting the romance. His main character, Emma Woodhouse, describes itself as a beautiful, ready and rich. Of this work, whose year of publication dating from 1815, it took one to another character and/or features of them for the construction of the roles of the film Heckerling.

The legacy of No idea caló so much so that even 23 years after its release continues to influence pop culture and fashion. The style preppy (collegiate), the use of accessories and colors on the black, among other things along the power dressing (dressing to achieve objectives) forever marked a before and after; and still makes reference to them, as in the video of the song “Fancy” of Iggy Azalea that came out in 2014 and is clearly inspired by the film. Add to the above that even factors such as the vocabulary that is handled in the film defined the way in which the teenagers of that time they communicated.

We hope soon to know more details of this film which will bring teenagers to this classic that is sure to be adapted to the immediate present.

