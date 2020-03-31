past and present of the cosplay

The cosplayers are people who like to dress up as characters from works of fiction. It is a kind of characterization of a specific subject or an idea they like and decide to interpret it. The cosplayers often interact to create a subculture centered on the interpretation of roles and do conventions or meetings.

Many of them are disguised as characters japanese series of anime or manga, but it is not a rule; it can also be seen cosplayers costumed superheroes, the protagonists of movies, game characters or any other costume recognizable and continues to be regarded as cosplay. In terms of the place in which you make the cosplayin principle it refers to conventions and halls of the topic but the broad sense of the term, applies to any use of disguise in game roles off the stage, regardless of their cultural context. The word ‘cosplayer’ comes from English ‘cosplay’ and this in turn comes from ‘costume play‘(action/game of disguise).

The cosplay it is not of asian origin but american

Given how deeply rooted the practice seems to be in Asian countries such as Japan and Korea, it might be easy to assume that the cosplay he was born there. However, while they have been in charge without a doubt give all their subculture and a strong push during the past 3 decades, it seems that the practice of cosplayin its purest and most archaic form, it is of american origin.

Two events compete for the oldest record known of masqueraders at a convention, and both occurred in the united States, with approximately sixty years of difference with the Comic Market of Japan.

The first dates back to 1908when William Fell was disguised of Mr. Skygack, a martian, the first character of science fiction in comic strips, to a masquerade ball (social event type dance where she wore masks). This is commonly discredited by the type of occasion.

The other and more accepted dates of the first World Convention of Science Fictionin the Lounge, Caravan, city of New York, in 1939to which Forrest J. Ackerman and his friend came dressed up in costumes futuristic.

The practice was popularized even more in the decade of the seventies, among other followers of universes of science fiction such as Star Wars and Star Trek. Anyway, yes it is true that the phenomenon of cosplay mass appeared on the 1970’s in Odaiba (Tokyo), and since then Asia has not gone more than on the increase making possible international expansion of the hands of the fans of the asian culture. In fact, in 1984, during the World Convention of Science Fiction Worldcon in Los Angeles, California, the japanese Nobuyuki Takahashi finally coined the term cosplay_ (コスプレ _kosupure), the contraction of the words ‘costume’ and ‘play’ so that it can be said that Japan was of all ways who christened the term although it was not the first that practiced it.

Todayin addition some companies have taken advantage to perform contests internationals among which we could highlight the World Cosplay Summit held in Japan, the Yamato Cosplay Cup in Brazil or The Royal Fest changes venue each year, with the consequent multiplication of its participants, the cosplay is so widely accepted that there are even professionals who earn their living with it.

For example, cosplayers famous are hired as models of events (presentation of video games, movies, etc), they have booths at conventions where they sell their own merchandise, some make cosplays for third parties, and in cases of cosplayers already very professionalized, they may work exclusively for large companies. In the case of the cosplayer Jessica Nigri and Grasshopper or Tasha Korea, and Blizzard.

Eneko, one of the cosplayers most important professional of Japan, explained in an interview that she generally pays 1 million yen per month (about 8.800 €). And that at the last Comiket, one of the most important events of the country, for their part, entered 10 million yen (about 88.300 €). It seems that dress-up, surrenders.

👇 More on Hypertext