Pedropiedra – “Hello!” | HumoNegro.com

One of the formulas historically successful in the world of rock is trying to break a paradigm. Hit it from the bet visual, to propose a new format rhythmic or merge styles, have always been twists that, in general, have good reception. On the contrary, there is a select group of artists enjoying just of the virtue opposed to it, such that one does not want to change, and that, even if we don’t give away novelty some, we will always receive you with open arms. In this exclusive village is the Prince of Darknessa unique character of the imaginary rock out of the stark reality of England’s post-World War ii to the founding of one of the musical styles most momentous of the last fifty years. After ten years of recording silence, and with over seventy years of battles in the body, Ozzy has gotten to be a bit tricky to burn a disc, and this fact alone is already reason enough to celebrate.

To give life to this new chapter, the Madman put on the knobs and guitar, Andrew Watt (Lana Del Rey, Post Malone), leaving the rhythmic base by Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers). However, as at this height all seem to want to accompany the old Ozzy, the disk also has numerous guests, among them Slash, Tom Morello and, of course, the very Sir Elton John. This type of combination often runs the risk of displacing the artist host to a secondary place, resulting in disks without any identity, and in that line, we have to recognize that, although in the beginning the bet by Andrew Watt appeared risky, finally prove to be terribly effective, since one of the merits of enjoying “Ordinary Man” is exactly that it sounds like Ozzy all the time.

The 45-minute album combines moments of powerful and contagious to rock with other tone more leisurely, which this time clearly dominate the offer. In the first village we found “Straight To Hell”, the track clearly designed to shake the mood from the beginning (the first vocal with Ozzy saying “alright now” they are all a call to battle), alternating between a contagious riff guitar courtesy of Slash, with arrangements for voices and keyboards that highlight the dark side of the Madman. In this same line it adds “It’s A Raid”, in charge of closing the album in tone hard rock/punk high-speed. Depending on the palate, can be considered the least fortunate of the album, or downright a hit to bring in new sounds, however, the court also function as a declaration of intent: Ozzy reminds us that, if you want to experience, what does and point. What is more, it gives the taste of close the album to send us all to hell.

On the plus side paused from the album, “Ordinary Man” stands as one of the themes prominent members of this long-term. With the unexpected help of Elton John, and combining in the perfect way guitars, piano and arrangements orchestrated, Ozzy gives life to a ballad rock worthy of the best of his solo back catalogue. In this same way “All My Life” record another important moment, particularly for their content of lyric, where Osbourne opened a part of his imagination more intimate and shared it with us. “Goodbye”, “Under The Graveyard” and “Scary Little Green Men” betting on the same formula, all contemplative in the beginning, and then exploit toward the end, doing gala of forceful percussion and sharp guitar solos, which at times rise roughshod over the keys of the sound Sabbath (particularly noticeable in “Under The Graveyard”). Finally, “Holy For Tonight” gives us a song where Ozzy basically says goodbye to his fans and reflects on his mortality.

Ten years had to pass in order to have a new work with Ozzy. He himself said that it was not in their plans to make a new album, however, the recording of “Take What You Want” with Post Malone gave him the coup that he needed to return to the study. And what is certain is that, after listening to “Ordinary Man”, is the feeling that it was the best thing that Ozzy could have done. The album has all those keys that have made him the brand that is; the sharp guitars are there, the percussions anxious to do their work, and the Madman manages as always to shake us and, at the same time, let us sketch a smile. But what makes special this album is that it’s certainly a disk of farewell. Each one of its corners, we say goodbye, the lyrics, the collaborations, the unexpected, the jokes between the lines, all seeking to leave things in order before you meet with the target. Do you do it? Without doubt what does. Did you add any new variable to the sound of your catalog? At this height, certainly nobody cares.

Artist: Ozzy Osbourne

Disk: Ordinary Man

Duration: 49:21

Year: 2020

Seal: Epic