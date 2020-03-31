Photos: So were these popular cosplayers before being famous

In the Cosplay can also be seen the issues of gender, body acceptance, and above all, to disclose jobs going far beyond the cosplayers famous and sculpted bodies.

As much as fashion, who goes beyond themselves, it must face the scrutiny ruthless. Fortunately, that has changed in recent years.

However, the cosplayers most famous are those that will invest money and in large to their body, appearance, hair and face. And during the years that have made the cosplay a profession, have changed quite a bit. See below their transformations:

Jessica Nigri:

Has more than 41 million followers on Facebook. Started to do Cosplay since 2009. In 2012 he won the competition of IGN for the best cosplay of Juliet Starling, the protagonist of the game Lollipop Chainsaw. There began with their costumes revealing, but all opened the doors to the fame. He has represented Viviene Squall from the video game “Killer Is Dead”.

She was already a model promoter and put implants. Has been on the jury of several contests of cosplay, and has been an interviewer, as well as a model of video clips and commercials. As is gamer, he has gone well in the topic, professional and on your Youtube channel.

Yaya Han:

He has more than 20 million followers on Facebook. Is of chinese descent and is one of the cosplayers most famous in the world. Began to make costumes and do cosplay in 1999 as a young fan (as seen in the photo). He is also an illustrator.

It has been in more than 100 events around the world. He was also in “King of the Nerds” and was also in a documentary about Cosplay, as well as in the program of SyFy’s “Heroes of Cosplay”. Speaks seven languages, including Latin. Lives in Atlanta.

Adrianne Curry:

He was the first winner of “America’s Next Top Model” and ended up being fought with Tyra Banks. Then he was in “Life Surreal”, for VH1. There she met Christopher Knight, with whom he began a loving relationship that culminated in marriage and in the program “My Beloved Brady”, where they showed their chaotic daily life.

Curry is no longer the wife of a Knight or is a cosplayer. There was a time where he became interested professionally by this art and he did very well, gaining a fanbase of importance. But that was back from last year.

Alodia Gosiengfiao

Is the cosplayer world’s most famous. Started in 2003, when he was barely 15 years old. And do Cosplay him has served to promote health and beauty products. It has over 5 million followers on Facebook. It is filipino and has dressed characters of “G. I Joe”, “Evangelion”, “WitchBlade” and “Final Fantasy”.

Has appeared in magazines of your country as ONE and FHM, and is one of the most influential women at the national level. It has over 400 thousand followers on Twitter.

Myrtle Sarrosa:

Born in 1994, is an actress, cosplayer, host and singer. He won the “Big Brother” Teen Edition of your country. Is the “VJ” d3e “Hero TV” and is known to participate also in the version philippine of “Your Face Sounds”.

She is the daughter of an important politician of the Philippines and started to participate in conventions cosplay at the age of 14. Has won several awards in their country by their looks. Six years ago was president of his municipality and he also studied accounting. Then changed to communications. She graduates this year.

He has also been in television soap operas and comedies. Three years ago it launched its own music video. Been noted for his philanthropic work.